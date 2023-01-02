'Kisi aur ne kiya hai...' Sheezan Khan's lawyer makes BIG statements in Tunisha Sharma's case!

New Delhi: 20-year-old TV actress Tunisha Sharma committed suicide and it has shaken everyone. The actress was found dead in her co-actor and alleged boyfriend Sheezan Khan's make-up room on the sets of their show 'Dastaan-E-Kabul.' In a recent development in her case, Sheezan's lawyer has accused actress' mother and uncle of 'intentionally and deliberately' misguiding the investigation.

He claimed that his client is innocent and added that they will prove the same during a press conference that is to take place today, Jan 2. "Sheezan is innocent. I have been saying this from day one. He is innocent," his lawyer, Shailendra Mishra said.

Further, he added, "We have already given all evidence to the police. Her mother and a person named Pawan Sharma are intentionally and deliberately misguiding the investigation. We will have a press conference on Monday at 11 am and Sheezan’s family will also be there. We will prove that all allegations are fake. Somebody else has done it but it is Sheezan who is suffering."

On Saturday, the Vasai court sent Sheezan Khan to 14-day judicial custody in connection with Tunisha Sharma's suicide case.

Tunisha was found dead on December 24 on the sets of the show 'Alibaba: Dastaan-e-Kabul'. She was said to be in a relationship with Sheezan, her co-actor. On the basis of a complaint filed by her mother, he has been arrested under Section 306 of the IPC.