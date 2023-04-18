Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan Unleashes His Inner Child In Let's Dance Chotu Motu Song

New Delhi: 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' has caught the attention of the entire nation. With every song and teaser release, the audience and fans are on the tenterhooks for the release of the film. The makers of the film have now released yet another song from the dynamic album of the film and it's an absolute blast. The song, Let's Dance Chotu Motu, has brought everyone from the film together, literally. This vibrant dance number features the entire star cast of the film and they are certainly dancing their hearts out to the groovy stars and music of the song.

This new 'Kids Anthem' is Sung by Salman Khan, Devi Sri Prasad, Neha Bhasin, and rap king Honey Singh. 'Let's Dance Chotu Motu' is as much for the older generation as it's for the younger generation. Apart from the full star power of the film, the song also features a number of young ones which adds more zest to it. A dance number that will bring the entire family together on the dance floor.

Background vocals to the song are performed by Salman Khan, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Devi Sri Prasad, and Neha Bhasin. The music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad and Devi Sri Prasad is the lyricist. This will be the second song sung by the megastar for this film after Jee Rahe The Hum (Falling in Love) and will mark his 4th collaboration with Honey Singh

A Salman Khan Film production, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, family-drama and romance. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.