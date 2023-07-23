'Kissing Booth' Actress And Bride-To-Be Joey King Celebrates Her 'Bachelorette' In Napa Valley, Pics Inside

New Delhi: American actor Joey Lynn King celebrated her bachelorette with friends and family at a winery in Napa Valley, California, People reported.

For the occasion, she wore a chic halterneck dress and a white veil. She shared several photos from the enjoyable event on Instagram on Saturday. King, who got engaged to Steven Piet in February 2022, was pictured in the first image partying hard in a wine cellar while holding a glass and raising her arms. The upcoming bride captioned the humorous picture, "OHHHHHHHH SH*******."

King posed admirably in the chic creamy-yellow dress for the second photo taken at the carousel while still donning her veil. A third image showed King standing on a raised platform inside the Cakebread Cellar Winery, demonstrating how seriously she took her wine-tasting responsibilities.

In the last image, the actor was holding up a cheeky cookie in the shape of bathing trunks, with an offensive design iced on top.

King's sister and actor Hunter King, reposted a photo of the actress on her Instagram Story, writing "Bride to be" across the image and adding a diamond ring emoji. A fellow actor, Taylor Lautner expressed her happiness by leaving two comments on King's Instagram post. A few hours later, he added another word, "JOEY," following his initial "Ahhhhhh" message.

The Act, 2019 Hulu miniseries that earned the actress her first Emmy Award and Golden Globe nominations, is how she first met her fiance, Piet, 32. After dating Piet for three years, King announced their engagement in March 2022 by posting pictures of the proposal on Instagram.

The Act, a 2019 Hulu limited series starring Piet as the real-life Gipsy Rose Blanchard, was produced and directed by King, as per People.

"I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can't help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy," King captioned. "I never knew that a person's presence and heart could feel like a real home. I never knew love could be so unquestionably beautiful. I never knew until you."

"The date was 2/2/22 when you asked me to marry you and made me the luckiest lady alive," she continued. "I love you more than an Instagram caption could ever do justice. Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let's do it."