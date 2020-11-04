हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kangana Ranaut

'Kitni awazein band karenge aap?' asks Kangana Ranaut after Mumbai Police arrests Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami

​​Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was arrested by the Mumbai Police on Wednesday morning.

&#039;Kitni awazein band karenge aap?&#039; asks Kangana Ranaut after Mumbai Police arrests Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@KanganaTeam

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut has come out in support of Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami after he was arrested by the Mumbai Police on Wednesday morning. She shared a video message for the Mumbai Police and the Maharashtra government and asked "how many houses will you break? How many voices will you stop? How many people will you shut up?"

"Message for Maharashtra government," Kangana tweeted. Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, she also shared a message for Arnab Goswami and said, "Let them pull your hair and assault you. For the cause of free speech, greats before us got hanged with smiles on their faces. Aazadi ka karz chukana hai." 

It has been learnt that Arnab Goswami was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer two years ago. A Mumbai Police official said that the architect and his mother committed suicide in 2018 over alleged non-payment of dues by Republic TV.  

Speaking to Zee Media, CIU Inspector Sachin Vaje said that Arnab has been arrested under Section 306 and Section 34 of IPC.

Arnab Goswami claimed that Mumbai Police physically assaulted him while trying to arrest him. Republic TV reported around 10 policemen entered Arnab's house and "pushed and heckled Arnab demanding he come out".

It is expected that Arnab will be taken to Raigad for further questioning in connection with this case.

