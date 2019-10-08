KJo calls Gauri Khan his 'silent support system in my life'

Mumbai: As celebrity interior designer and superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan turned 49 on Tuesday, her close friend Karan Johar penned a heart warming post and called her his "silent support system in my life".

Karan on Tuesday took to Instagram, where he shared a photograph of Gauri and captioned it: "Happy birthday to the strongest silent support system in my life...the most real person I know... Beautiful within and beautiful always and one must never be fooled with her blank stare because she is ridiculously on point with her observations!"

He added: "She makes me laugh with her manual of how to live a stress free life (she knows what I am talking about) also am so proud with how she has created a solid professional zone for herself and is super successfully running a design enterprise...I love you so much Gauri! You don't realise how much of a force you are in all our lives... Shine on! Happy birthday."

Gauri married Shah Rukh in 1991, after a six-year courtship. They have a son Aryan and a daughter Suhana. In 2013 they became parents of a third child, a son, named AbRam, who was born through a surrogate mother.

