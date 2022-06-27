NEW DELHI: Singer KK's untimely demise sent shockwaves and left his fans heartbroken across the nation. The 53-year-old singer, was performing at a live concert at a college fest in Kolkata when he suffered a cardiac arrest. It happened after he started to sweat profusely and was rushed to a hotel. However, after reaching there, he collapsed and was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead by the doctor.

Nearly a month after the singer's death, KK's daughter Tamara took to social media and shared a long note where he urged people to not send 'abuse' or 'spread hate' against the singer's team. She also shared a throwback photo where KK is seen happily posing with his team. In her note, Tamara shared how the team was no less than a family for KK. She said that the late singer 'trusted and loved' his team and asked people to send their love and support to them as they 'need it just as much as we do'.

She captioned the post, "We wanted to thank all the beautiful human beings in this picture for accompanying dad on all his travels and the vital contributions they made to his shows, making them the memorable spectacles they used to be. I told Hitesh uncle; mom, Nakul and I weren't there for dads final moments, didn't even get to say goodbye, but we were all so glad that he was by his side. Ever since he joined dad, his stresses went away."

She also added, "I've heard about hate mail and a lot of anger being directed towards Hitesh uncle and Shubham. To those of you resorting to such abuse, ask yourself what would dad think if he could see this? You’re basing your judgment on the word of some unverified journalists, channels and other sources that regularly photoshop thumbnails and include clickbait titles. Don’t spread hate on their behest. All of dads fans are sending his immediate family all their love and support. However, every moment dad wasn’t with us, he was with his 2nd family, as he used to call them. Please don't buy into the hate spreading rumours. Please send your love and support to them too. They need it just as much as we do. We are all suffering."

"I am very grateful that even though dad didn't have us on his last day, he had them with him. These are the people that dad himself wholeheartedly trusted and loved, and are a big reason why dad become who he was. I'd like to ask you if you loved dad so much, don't you trust who he trusted? I implore everyone to cease this verbal abuse or abuse of any kind, and if you spot it please take a stand and speak up against it. Be kind – Jyothy, Nakul and Taamara," she concluded.

KK was best known for his songs, like 'Tadap Tadap' from 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', 'Khuda Jaane' from 'Bachna Ae Haseeno', 'Aankhon Mein Teri' from 'Om Shanti Om', 'Zindagi Do Pal Ki' from 'Kites', 'Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai' from 'Gangster' and more.

Live TV