KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty officially man and wife, check first pics of newlywed couple!

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are finally tied in the knot of holy matrimony. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony at Suniel Shetty's Khandal farmhouse. After a 4-year romance, Athiya and her cricketer beau KL Rahul tied the knot in an intimate house wedding in Khandala. Finally, the moment everyone has been waiting for has arrived as the bride has dropped her wedding clicks on social media.

Athiya finally shared the pictures from her wedding with KL Rahul and wrote, " “In your light, I learn how to love…” Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness."

The couple looks absolutely stunning in the clicks as both donned in pastel ethnic outfits. Athiya and KL are all smiles for the camera as they pose in their wedding outfit. The two are officially man and wife and the internet is already in love. Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and love emojis. ALso, many celeb pals including Ayushmann Khurrana, Parineeti Chopra, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar and others dropped in congratulations too.

Right after the ceremony Suniel Shetty and Ahan Shetty stepped out and distributed sweet boxes to the paps. The veteran actor shared a glimpse of the wedding ceremonies and said, 'I am officially a father-in-law now." The viral video is taking over social media truly.

Suniel Shetty even confirmed that the wedding reception of the two will most probably be held after IPL.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have been together for a long time now and do not shy away from sharing each other's pictures on social media. The rumours around their wedding were going on for quite some time but the couple was busy with their work commitments and finally, they have put the stamp on it now.