हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Athiya Shetty

KL Rahul and rumoured girlfriend Athiya Shetty's social media chit-chat on game of UNO is worth your attention!

A few days back, on Athiya Shetty's birthday, KL Rahul dropped a cutesy message on social media. 

KL Rahul and rumoured girlfriend Athiya Shetty&#039;s social media chit-chat on game of UNO is worth your attention!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Indian cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood babe Athiya Shetty have a gang of common friends and often hang out together. Rumours of them being a couple have been going on around for a long time but the duo has not really spoken about their relationship status as yet. 

Recently, KL Rahul took to Instagram and posted a picture of playing a game of UNO. He tagged his friends including Athiya Shetty. He wrote: Miss uno nights @mayankagarawal @aashitasood09 @athiyashetty @sinankader @ritik_bhasin

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KL Rahul (@rahulkl)

To this, Athiya Shetty too dropped a comment. Check it out here: 

A few days back, on Athiya Shetty's birthday, Rahul dropped a cutesy message on social media. 

Reports of them being a couple first hit in 2019 as rumours mills were abuzz with them dating each other. Their social media interactions and PDA has often grabbed the headlines. 

KL Rahul's full name is Kannur Lokesh Rahul and hails from Mangalore, Karnataka. The 28-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman was seen as a captain of Kings XI Punjab in the IPL 2020.

Athiya Shetty made her debut in Bollywood with 'Hero' in 2015 opposite Sooraj Pancholi. She later featured in 'Mubarakan', Nawabzaade and was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. 

She will reportedly next seen in footballer Afshan Ashiq's biopic film, Hope Solo.

 

Tags:
Athiya ShettyKL RahulKL Rahul girfriendUNOAthiya Shetty boyfriend
Next
Story

Taapsee Pannu reveals how she was once replaced from a film because of a hero's wife!
  • 89,12,907Confirmed
  • 1,30,993Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,20,41,515Confirmed
  • 12,82,184Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M21S

Video: Politicians visit Rita Bahuguna Joshi's home