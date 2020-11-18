KL Rahul and rumoured girlfriend Athiya Shetty's social media chit-chat on game of UNO is worth your attention!

New Delhi: Indian cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood babe Athiya Shetty have a gang of common friends and often hang out together. Rumours of them being a couple have been going on around for a long time but the duo has not really spoken about their relationship status as yet.

Recently, KL Rahul took to Instagram and posted a picture of playing a game of UNO. He tagged his friends including Athiya Shetty. He wrote: Miss uno nights @mayankagarawal @aashitasood09 @athiyashetty @sinankader @ritik_bhasin

To this, Athiya Shetty too dropped a comment. Check it out here:

A few days back, on Athiya Shetty's birthday, Rahul dropped a cutesy message on social media.

Reports of them being a couple first hit in 2019 as rumours mills were abuzz with them dating each other. Their social media interactions and PDA has often grabbed the headlines.

KL Rahul's full name is Kannur Lokesh Rahul and hails from Mangalore, Karnataka. The 28-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman was seen as a captain of Kings XI Punjab in the IPL 2020.

Athiya Shetty made her debut in Bollywood with 'Hero' in 2015 opposite Sooraj Pancholi. She later featured in 'Mubarakan', Nawabzaade and was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

She will reportedly next seen in footballer Afshan Ashiq's biopic film, Hope Solo.