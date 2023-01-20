KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty wedding: Salman Khan, Virat Kohli, and many more big celebs to attend grand marriage- Check full guest list here

Mumbai: The much-anticipated wedding of KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty is soon going to take place it will be a three-day event beginning tomorrow January 21 and taking place on January 23, 2023. According to reports, the pre-wedding celebrations would take place at actor Suniel Shetty, Athiya's father's home, in Khandala. Recent paparazzi videos showed decorations outside KL Rahul's Mumbai residence that were made for the holiday season. Although Rahul and Athiya's families are now keeping quiet about the wedding, rumors have it that they will host a lavish wedding reception. However, it might not occur right away following the January 23 wedding. According to sources, the wedding reception would happen after IPL 2023.

According to the reports, the wedding of the duo will take place, with close family & friends present in the ceremony. Around 100 prime guests will be joining the wedding in Khandala. Some images and videos circulated online recently show the cricketer KL Rahul's home is decorated with balloons and stars. However, a security officer stationed in the Sandhu Palace basement told the journalists that the decorations were not for KL Rahul and Athiya's wedding but rather for another wedding that was taking place on the 13th floor.

KL Rahul Athiya Shetty: Wedding List

The wedding guest list for KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty is available. Netizens speculated that A-list celebrities like Shahrukh Khan, Virat Kohli, and Salman Khan might not be attending the Khandala wedding after Sunil Shetty indicated that the wedding will be a rather modest and close occasion. A twist in the story, however, is that several A-list celebrities who are connected to both Athiya and Rahul may attend their wedding on January 23. Although Sunil hasn't confirmed anything, Virat Kohli, Salman Khan, or Shahrukh are all likely to attend KL Rahul's wedding. Other than these superstars Hardik Pandya, Karan Johar, and many more are expected to be at the grand wedding. There is a good possibility that MS Dhoni will also show up to the wedding. He is both Suniel Shetty's close buddy and Rahul's idol.

KL Rahul Athiya Shetty Wedding: Grand party after IPL

Cricketers close to KL Rahul like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli may not be able to attend the wedding because it will take place during the current India-New Zealand cricket series. The couple is likely to celebrate this by throwing a lavish wedding celebration when the IPL is over.