Knock Knock: Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan indulge in another hilarious banter, actress shares goofy video

NEW DELHI: It’s no secret that Sara Ali Khan loves to annoy her younger brother Ibrahim and lovingly pull his leg. Ibrahim’s 20th birthday was no exception as Sara recited hilarious ‘knock-knock’ jokes to her brother in an attempt to make him laugh on his special day. Lucky for us, she recorded the funny sibling-banter between them and posted it on her Instagram handle.

In the video, Sara is seen telling Ibrahim a series of ‘knock-knock’ jokes and uncontrollably laughing at them. The video really captures the fun-loving relationship the siblings share with each other. Take a look at the clip shared by Sara below:

On Friday, Sara had also posted a series of pictures with her brother and wished him with a heartfelt caption. She wrote, "Happy Birthday Iggy Potter. I promise to always make you the best coffee, stalk you to come with me to the beach, feed you with pyaar, irritate you always, force you to pose even as a new born, ensure you to countless swimming laps, make you lose at badminton, be the worst Google maps navigator and tell the best knock knock jokes."

To celebrate Ibrahim entering his 20s, his father Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan threw a birthday party at their residence. Popular faces from the industry, including several star kids graced the bash, making it a star-studded event. Among those who were seen at the bash were Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, Alaya F, Ahan Shetty, Ahaan Pandey, Nirvaan Khan and Arhaan Khan. Karisma Kapoor along with her mother Babita were also seen visiting Saif-Kareena's residence. Sara Ali Khan arrived with her brother and birthday boy Ibrahim.

On the work front, Sara was last seen in the comedy film 'Coolie No. 1' opposite Varun Dhawan which was an eponymous adaption of the 1995 movie. However, the film wasn’t received well among critics. She will next feature in Aanand L. Rai's film 'Atrangi Re', co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush which is set to release in August 2021.