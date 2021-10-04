Know all about Aryan Khan’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday (October 4) after the officials had raided a cruise party on Saturday and procured drugs. Apart from Aryan, seven other people have also been detained in the matter. King Khan has appointed celebrity lawyer Satish Maneshinde to represent his son in the matter.

Who is Satish Maneshinde?

Satish Maneshinde is a famous criminal lawyer who has represented Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt and Rhea Chakraborty in the past. The advocate first rose to prominence for representing Sanjay Dutt in the 1993 Mumbai blast case. Manishinde was successful in securing the bail for the actor in the sensitive case. He later was part of Sanjay Dutt’s legal team that defended the actor in 2007 illegal possession of weapons charges.

Maneshinde has also successfully defended actor Salman Khan in the 2002 drinking and driving hit and run case.

He has most recently represented actress Rhea Chakraborty in abetment to suicide and money laundering case filed against her by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family.

The 56 years old advocate started his career under the tutelage of celebrated criminal lawyer Ram Jethmalani and worked as an apprentice to him for more than a decade.

Satish Maneshinde on Aryan Khan drug case

Defending his 23-year-old client Aryan Khan, Satish Maneshinde was quoted by PTI saying, “No incriminating material has been recovered from him (Aryan Khan). There is no possession or evidence of consumption”.

In the arrest memo issued against Aryan Khan, the star kid is accused of being involved in connection with the seizure of 13 grams of Cocaine, 5 grams of MD, 21 grams of Charas and 22 pills of MDMA and 1.33 lakhs in cash.