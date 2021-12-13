Know all about Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, Miss Universe 2021, who joins Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta’s league

New Delhi: A 21 years old Chandigarh-based model, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu has made India proud as she won the coveted 70th Miss Universe 2021 pageant on Monday (December 13) in Eilat, Israel. She is the third Indian to bag the coveted title after Sushmita Sen (1994) and Lara Dutta (2000). Below is everything you need to know about the new Miss Universe.

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu has won multiple beauty pageants

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu is the winner of multiple beauty pageants. Her journey started in 2017 when she won Miss Chandigarh. Later in 2018 she was given the title of Miss Max Emerging Star India 2018 and in 2019 she claimed the Miss India Punjab title and in the same year was part of the top 12 contestants at the prestigious Miss India Awards. In 2021, Sandhu was crowned Miss Diva Universe India by Kriti Sanon.

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu has worked in Punjabi cinema

The model has also been a part of a few acting stints. Sandhu appeared in The Landers music video 'Tarthalli' and has two Punjabi films in her kitty namely, 'Bai Ji Kuttange' and 'Yaara Diyan Poo Baran,' that will release next year.

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu hobbies

Sandhu who was born into a Sikh family is a yoga enthusiast and a fitness lover. She enjoys acting, singing, dancing, swimming, horse riding and cooking, Sandhu is fluent in Hindi, Punjabi, and English language and loves writing couplets in her mother tongue Punjabi.

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu’s inspiration is her mother

Sandhu's father is Gurucharan Singh Sandhu and her mother is Amrit Kaur Sandhu. According to Harnaaz, she is inspired by her mother who broke generations of patriarchy to become a successful gynecologist and led her family.

Harnaaz Kaur has a Master’s degree

The Miss Universe 2021 is highly educated and is pursuing a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from Post Graduate Government Girls College (GCG) located in Sector-42, is originally from Gurdaspur, Punjab.