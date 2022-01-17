हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Known you to be thoughtful, restless, curious: Farhan on father Javed Akhtar's birthday

Farhan Akhtar's girlfriend Shibani Dandekar left a sweet comment on his birthday post for his father Javed Akhtar.

New Delhi: On the occasion of lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar's birthday, his son Farhan Akhtar took to Instagram to wish his father with a monochrome throwback picture and a heartfelt note. 

Farhan wrote, "This is how I’ve always known you to be .. thoughtful, restless, curious and always searching for what’s beyond the obvious. Hope you realise how many you’ve inspired to try and live that way. Happy birthday Pa."

Farhan's girlfriend Shibani Dandekar took to the comment section and dropped a string of heart emojis. 

Javed Akhtar's daughter and director also shared a post for her dad. She shared a picture of Javed Akhtar's sketch from his younger days and called him a 'forever cowboy'.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Meanwhile, speculation is rife that filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar and girlfriend Shibani Dandekar have decided to get married and the date has been finalised as well. Yes, and the buzz is strong that it will happen next month.

Farhan separated from his wife Adhuna Bhabani after staying together for 16 long years. They have two daughters together—Shakya and Akira. The two continue to stay cordial with each other.

Shibani is a model-turned-VJ and has participated in reality shows such as 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' and 'Jhalak Dikhla Ja'. She was one of the co-hosts of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

