close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
O Saki Saki

Koena Mitra calls 'O Saki Saki' song 'a mess'; says Nora Fatehi is a stunner—See inside

Koena Mitra on whom the original 'Saki Saki' was featured wrote on Twitter that the recreated version is 'a mess'. However, she praised actress Nora Fatehi.

Koena Mitra calls &#039;O Saki Saki&#039; song &#039;a mess&#039;; says Nora Fatehi is a stunner—See inside
Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Koena Mitra is an avid social media user and often expresses her views on Twitter. She took to the micro-blogging site and called out the 'Batla House' makers for the 'O Saki Saki' song.

The 'Musafir' actress on whom the original 'Saki Saki' was featured wrote that the recreated version of her song is 'a mess'. However, she praised actress Nora Fatehi and called her a stunner.

“My song from Musafir #Saaki Saaki" has been recreated. Sunidhi, Suhwinder, Vishal, Shekhar combination was outstanding. Didn't like the new version, it's a mess! This song had crashed many blockbusters! Why batlahouse, why?

P. S: Nora is a stunner. Hope she saves our pride.”, wrote Koena.

Check out her tweet here:

'O Saki Saki' teaser was unveiled on July 12 and the full song will be out tomorrow—July 15. The song is a part of the film 'Batla House' that stars John Abraham, Nora Fatehi, Mrunal Thakur and Ravi Kishan among others.

Tags:
O Saki SakiNora FatehiKoena Mitra
Next
Story

Ranveer Singh keeps it classy on latest magazine cover

Must Watch

PT7M43S

News50: Watch top news headlines of the day