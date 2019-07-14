Koena Mitra calls 'O Saki Saki' song 'a mess'; says Nora Fatehi is a stunner—See inside

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Koena Mitra is an avid social media user and often expresses her views on Twitter. She took to the micro-blogging site and called out the 'Batla House' makers for the 'O Saki Saki' song.

The 'Musafir' actress on whom the original 'Saki Saki' was featured wrote that the recreated version of her song is 'a mess'. However, she praised actress Nora Fatehi and called her a stunner.

“My song from Musafir #Saaki Saaki" has been recreated. Sunidhi, Suhwinder, Vishal, Shekhar combination was outstanding. Didn't like the new version, it's a mess! This song had crashed many blockbusters! Why batlahouse, why?

P. S: Nora is a stunner. Hope she saves our pride.”, wrote Koena.

'O Saki Saki' teaser was unveiled on July 12 and the full song will be out tomorrow—July 15. The song is a part of the film 'Batla House' that stars John Abraham, Nora Fatehi, Mrunal Thakur and Ravi Kishan among others.