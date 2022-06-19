MUMBAI: Filmmaker Karan Johar on Sunday said the seventh season of his celebrity chat show 'Koffee with Karan' will arrive on Disney+ Hotstar on July 7. The director took to Twitter to share the announcement and a dropped a mash-up video from the previous seasons featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Bipasha Basu, Aila Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra among others. Promising another crackling season, the filmmaker called the new season of his celebrity chat show 'bigger and better.’

"Guess who's back? And this time with some hot piping brew! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran S7 starts 7th July only on Disney+ Hotstar!" Karan Johar wrote. "'Koffee With Karan' season 7 is back. This time exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. It's going to be bigger, better, and more beautiful. Please stay tuned," the director said in the clip.



Actor Karan Tacker commented, "Can’t wait!" One fan wrote, "Waiting for Shahid & Kiara in Koffee With Karan." The actors were seen together in the 2019 film Kabir Singh.

The show first premiered on the TV channel Star World in 2004 and ran for six seasons on the small screen till 2019.



Earlier in May, Karan Johar shared pictures from the sets of Koffee With Karan Season 7. 'Liger' stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday will reportedly be the first guests on Karan Johar's chat show. Reports are also there that B-Town couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who got married in an intimate ceremony in Decemebr 2021, will also grace the show this season.

For the finale of 'Koffee With Karan season 6', KJo had invited actors Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra, who reportedly had a long-standing feud with each other.

On the film front, Karan Johar is awaiting the release of his upcoming directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' on February 10, 2023. On the occasion of his 50th birthday, he treated his fans with the announcement of his next project, an action film', his next movie as a director. He shared that the shooting of the yet-untitled action film will begin in April 2023, after the release of his film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

