Sunny Leone

Kolkata college names Sunny Leone in merit list, actress tweets 'see you all next semester'

Amid this lockdown to fight coronavirus, Sunny Leone launched her new show 'Locked Up With Sunny' online. 

Kolkata college names Sunny Leone in merit list, actress tweets &#039;see you all next semester&#039;

New Delhi: In a major goof-up, a Kolkata college mistakenly named Bollywood actress Sunny Leone in the merit list. After the screenshot went viral, and the actress reacted on it with a hilarious tweet, the college rectified the error. 

Sunny Leone wrote: See you all in college next semester!!! Hope your in my class

Amid this lockdown to fight coronavirus, Sunny Leone launched her new show 'Locked Up With Sunny' online. On the show, host Sunny interacts with new guests by going live and discussing how they are spending their quarantine time all this while.

She interacted with celebrity photographer Daboo Ratnani, actress Daisy Shah, Giorgia Andriani and next is up 'MTV' VJ and 'Splitsville' host Rannvijay Singh including many others.

Meanwhile, Sunny Leone and hubby Daniel Weber have been urging fans to maintain social distancing. In fact, they even trained their kids - Nisha Kaur Weber, Asher and Noah - how to wear masks in the times of corona.

The actress Sunny Leone is currently in Los Angeles with her fam jam. 

 

