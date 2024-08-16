Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Anupam Kher Demands Harsh Penalty For The Rapist

New Delhi: Film fraternity have been expressing their support and outrage on the 'rape and murder' of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Veteran actor Anupam Kher joined the list and urged people to raise their voices in every situation.

Expressing his feelings and how this situation has left him speechless, Kher took to his Instagram and shared a video message.

He shared the details of the case and how the victim was the only daughter in the family and the nation failed to protect her.

Kher demanded justice in the case and public capital punishment for the rapist and said "iski saza sirf maut hai, aur koi saza nahi hai."

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Raise the voice!! Raise your voice in every situation! #Kolkata #RGKARHospital."

Filmmaker Karan Johar shared his disappointment and shock over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata on Friday.

Sharing an Instagram story, he wrote, "For the past few days I have been trying to express my thoughts on this heinous unpardonable crime ... the biggest human failure to protect our women... I still don't have the words ... how can any written word describe this atrocity... words do matter but action and the authorities waking up to the fact that if justice is not served severely this will be the end of us!!!"

Karan said that the case represents the biggest failure of our country, and it will have "repercussions".

"We failed our women and this failure will have karmic repercussions ... on all of US... the big massive irony of independence for every living woman in our country! This breaks my heart and makes me sick to the core...," he added.

On Thursday, Genelia Deshmukh has been particularly vocal, advocating for capital punishment for those responsible.

On her X, Deshmukh wrote, "Monsters need to be hanged!!! Just reading what the victim went through sent chills up my spine. A woman, a lifesaver who was on duty faced this horror in the seminar hall. My heart goes out to the family and her loved ones - can't even imagine how they are facing this tragedy."

Monsters need to be hanged!!!



Just reading what #Moumita_Debnath went through sent chills up my spine. A woman, a lifesaver who was on duty faced this horror in the seminar hall. My heart goes out to the family and her loved ones - can’t even imagine how they are facing this… pic.twitter.com/DW0wVGrw26 — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) August 15, 2024

Hrithik Roshan also expressed his deep anger and concern on social media.

On his X account, Roshan wrote, "Yes we need to evolve into a society where we ALL feel equally safe. But that is going to take decades. It's going to hopefully happen with sensitizing and empowering our sons and daughters. The next generations will be better."

"We will get there. Eventually. But what in the interim? Right now justice would be to put a hard stop to such atrocities. And the only way to do that is a punishment so harsh that it scares the living daylights out of such perpetrators. That's what we need. Perhaps? I stand with the victim's family in seeking justice for their daughter and I stand with all the Doctors that were attacked last night," his post further read.

Yes we need to evolve into a society where we ALL feel equally safe. But that is going to take decades. It’s going to hopefully happen with sensitizing and empowering our sons and daughters. The next generations will be better. We will get there. Eventually. But what in the… — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) August 15, 2024

Celebs including Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Suhana Khan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan among others have also shared their condolences and called for justice on social media.

The post-graduate trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9.

The family has alleged that the victim was raped and murdered. The CBI has taken over the case and an investigation into the matter is underway. The opposition BJP has accused the ruling TMC of a "cover-up" in the matter.

In a strong display of support, doctors across the nation continue to protest over the murder and alleged sexual assault of a post-graduate trainee (PGT) doctor, demanding justice for the victim.