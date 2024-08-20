Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Hopes To See The Change Soon

Mumbai: The entire nation is right now demanding a change over the law system after the brutal rape and murder of the Kolkata doctor. Every Bollywood celebrity condemned this heinous act and expressed their concern for the safety of women. Right from

Alia Bhatt, Twinkle Khanna, Shilpa Shetty and others questioned why the strict law is not enforced when it comes to rape and the safety of women in India as the nation was celebrating the 78th Independence Day. And now Pushpa actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has spoken about the heinous crime that has shaken the nation. At her recent appearance at an event, Sam was questioned about the rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata, where is said the change is a need of an hour.

Samantha said that it's high time women's safety should be prioritised now, “It is the need of the hour and we are really looking forward to some change. It is the need of the hour. I hope the change comes soon".

Along with other celebs who condemned the act, Hrithik Roshan demanded a harsh punishment for the rape and other heinous crimes against women," Yes we need to evolve into a society where we ALL feel equally safe. But that is going to take decades. It’s going to hopefully happen with sensitizing and empowering our sons and daughters. The next generations will be better. We will get there. Eventually. But what in the interim? Right now justice would be to put a hard stop to such atrocities. And the only way to do that is a punishment so harsh that it scares the living daylights out of such perpetrators. That’s what we need. Perhaps?".

Currently, the CBI is investigating the case and all eyes are that the culprits should get a punishment that sets an example.