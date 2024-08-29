Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Shabana Azmi Reacts To Horrifying Incident, Asks To Dismantle Patriarchy

Mumbai: The rape and brutal murder of a doctor in RG Kar Medical Hospital in Kolkata shook the nation and how. There have been constant protests over the safety of women in India, from laymen to Bollywood celebrities everyone is seeking justice. Bollywood veteran actress Shabana Azmi was recently questioned about the brutal rape and murder of the 31-year-old doctor, where she insisted that dismantle patriarchy.

Speaking about the incident, Shabana quoted to ANI and said, "Such incidents are extremely dangerous. It’s embarrassing to see that these kinds of heinous acts have not been reduced despite the formation of the Justice Verma Committee back in 2012 during the Nirbhaya case. We should not treat women as commodities… we need to dismantle patriarchy which is deep-rooted in us."

There have been many celebrities who reacted strongly against this gruesome rape and murder, right from Alia Bhatt, Richa Chaddha, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Suhana Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Hrithik Roshan came out and voiced their opinions over the safety of women in India.