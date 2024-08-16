Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Shilpa Shetty Questions 'Are Women Truly Free To Live Without Fear As India Celebrates 78th Independence Day'

Mumbai: The Kolkata rape case of a doctor shook the nation, and everyone is demanding justice for the 31-year-old victim. The entire Bollywood has come together and questioned the safety of women and has demanded strong judgment against this heinous crime. Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty has shared her long post expressing her grief over the brutal rape incident in Kolkata. The actress in her Instagram post wrote,"

It's sad that even after 78 years of independence, are women truly free to live without fear? In our "free" India, it's a crying shame that women are still shackled by the chains of injustice.

It's high time that such heinous crimes-like gang rapes and killings— are met with swift and severe consequences. These sick individuals should FEAR the repercussions due to new and stringent laws!

It's a travesty that while we celebrate our country's independence, our women remain insecure and continue to be let down as legal matters drag on endlessly, leaving their families to bear the pain and trauma."

In the same post she wrote, "I hope to see a change in the system, with quick and decisive punitive measures, so that women can finally experience freedom without fear. That would be true freedom and independence.

My heart bleeds for Dr. Moumita and her family. I plead for justice for her and for every woman who deserves it, within a reasonable time frame.

Only when all of our citizens feel safe can we truly experience freedom in a FREE INDIA."

Along with the long post in the caption, she asked people to wake up and make the change.

The rapist named Sanjay Roy has been arrested by Kolkata police over the brutal rape of the 31-year-old doctor, however, several theories around the rape and murder case have been making headlines.