Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Triptii Dimri Bold Stand On ‘Victim-Blaming’

New Delhi: The nation is in shock and sorrow following the tragic and brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor at a medical college in Kolkata. This horrific crime has ignited widespread protests across the nation, with doctors and citizens alike rallying against such a heinous act. In solidarity with the growing movement, Bollywood actor Triptii Dimri publicly expressed her support for justice in this devastating case, joining the chorus demanding accountability and change.

Taking to Instagram, Triptii Dimri shared a post featuring news headlines of various crimes, including the recent tragic incident, to spotlight the troubling issue of ‘victim-blaming’ prevalent online. She called out the harmful and misguided comments such as “She should have been mindful of what she was wearing” and “She shouldn’t have been friendly with strangers,” urging people to challenge and shift the narrative surrounding such harmful perspectives.

The post included on a series of distressing news headlines including "3.5-year-old nursery student raped by school van driver," "Onlookers film drunk man raping woman in broad daylight," and "85-year-old woman dies after allegedly being raped." She highlighted the issue of ‘victim-blaming’ by contrasting these headlines with the provocative question: “What’s your accuse this time or is it still HER fault, because MEN WILL BE MEN right?”

In the wake of this tragic and brutal crime, the nation stands united in grief and outrage, demanding justice and change. The widespread protests reflect a collective call for accountability and an end to such heinous acts. Dimri’s powerful message serves as a reminder that shifting societal attitudes and fostering a culture of empathy and respect are crucial steps towards preventing such atrocities and ensuring justice for victims.

Several other celebs including Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, Suhana Khan and Navya Naveli Nanda also condemned the heinous crime against the young doctor.