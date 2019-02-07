Kolkata man accuses TV actress of raping him, moves court

Kolkata: In a bizarre incident, a middle-aged man from Kolkata has moved court against a popular television actress accusing her of raping him for nearly three years on the false promise of marriage.

Abhishek Talukdar, an employee of a city-based multinational company, moved Alipore Court on Wednesday, claiming that the actress had promised to marry him after their relationship started in 2016.

"I had a relationship with that woman in spite of her being married. I was also married at that time but later I divorced my wife to get married to her. She also promised to do the same but that did not happen," Talukdar said.

"Our relationship deteriorated as she did not divorce her husband as promised. Later she dumped me without citing any specific reasons," he alleged.

When he went to talk to the TV star to sort out the disputes between them, she lodged fake cases against him with the police, the complainant further claimed, adding that he felt cheated as the two had physical relationship.

"I am in a disbalanced state, both physically and mentally. I invested a lot for her acting career and painting exhibitions. I invested a lot of my money and time for her. Hence, I have come to seek justice from the court," he added.