Actress Konkona Sensharma

Konkona gets the vax, shares tips on how to get slot on CoWin site

Konkona Sensharma urged everyone to be extra careful post vaccination process.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Konkona Sensharma shared on Tuesday that she has taken the first vaccine for COVID-19.

"After playing vaccine vaccine for a few days we finally got jabbed! Got my first shot of Covaxin today! It is, after all, possible to get a slot from the CoWin site," wrote Konkona, along with a string of pictures she shared on Instagram from the vaccine centre.

"If you know English, have a smart device and internet of course Some tips that helped us: 1. Covialerts.in on the telegram app. 2. Using Chrome incognito mode when accessing the CoWin site," she wrote.

The actress added: "Thanks so much Thane Global Hub for a smooth experience, especially Jatin Tawde and Ashwini Gochade. Hats off to the medical community everywhere! for @amolparashar and @damini_styles for being my vaccine buddies."

Konkona, who was recently seen in the anthology "Ajeeb Daastaans", urged everyone to continue wearing double masks and follow all COVID protocols post vaccination.

