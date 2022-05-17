Washington: Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian got legally married to rock drummer Travis Barker in Santa Barbara, California on Sunday. According to People magazine, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker said "I do" after the "wedding practice" in Las Vegas on April 4. The couple got legally married in Santa Barbara with a few close friends and family members in attendance.

Kardashian (43) and Barker (46) were engaged in October 2021 on a beach in Montecito, California. The couple were dating for less than a year when the Blink-182 rocker got down on one knee. The moment was captured for ‘The Kardashians’ people on Hulu, followed by a surprise dinner for a family of two, as reported by People magazine.



Kardashian's sister Kylie Jenner could not attend the wedding. Instead, she attended the 2022 Billboard Music Awards with partner Travis Scott and daughter Stormi Webster.

A legitimate marriage follows a couple’s "practical marriage" at a wedding ceremony in a Las Vegas chapel in early April. At the time, Kardashian and Baker confirmed that the marriage was not legal because they did not have a marriage licence after the Grammy Awards.

Taking to Kourtney's Instagram post, she clarified a few days later that it wasn`t a legal marriage.She captioned the post and wrote, "Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2 am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license)," she captioned a series of PDA-filled photos. She further added, "Practice makes perfect."



Kardashian and Barker have also been trying to have a baby, as stated in the season of `The Kardashians`.

Barker appears in the Kardashian clan`s new Hulu reality show, `The Kardashians`, which began in April.