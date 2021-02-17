Kourtney Kardashian confirms her relationship with Travis Barker!

American reality TV star Kortney Kardashian confirmed her rumored relationship with long-time friend and American musician Travis Barker. Kourtney posted a picture of herself and Travis holding hands together. Her friends dropped sweet messages on the comment section of the picture and Travis dropped a black heart emoji in a comment.

Earlier, Kourtney’s ex-husband, Scott Disick also made his relationship with 19 years-old girlfriend Amelia Hamlin official via his Instagram stories.

Kourtney and Scott have been an on again and off again couple for a long time. The duo has three kids together, namely, Mason Dash Disick, Penelope Scotland Disick, Reign Aston Disick.

It is sad news for fans who shipped for Kourtney and Scott. The trailer of the latest and the last season of their hit family reality TV show ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ sparked off hopes of them rekindling their romance.

The last and the twentieth season of the ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ is expected to go on air on March 18 on the E! Network.

‘Keeping Up With The Kardashian’ is credited for making the entire Kardashian and the Jenner clan (Kardashian's half-sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner) the household names that they are today. The first season of the hit show was aired in October 2007 and since then the Kardashian family's popularity has soared. They have also ventured into numerous businesses to increase their wealth.