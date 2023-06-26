Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Reveal Gender Of First Child

Los Angeles: Reality television personality Kourtney Kardashian and drummer Travis Barker have announced they are set to welcome a baby boy. The gender reveal comes almost a week after Kardashian announced her first pregnancy with Barker, showing a 'Travis I'm pregnant' sign at a concert by his band Blink-182.

The couple made the revelation in a video shared on Instagram on Saturday, which was captioned with blue and pink hearts. In the clip, the 44-year-old reality TV star sat on the lap of Barker, 47, by a drum kit on a stage. "Is our pyro guy ready?" the Blink-182 drummer asked his wife. "I don't know what's happening, whatever you guys had planned..." Kardashian replied.

Soon, Barker started to drumroll and kissed his wife, before hitting the drum's cymbals following which a burst of blue streamers shot in the air behind them, confirming that they are having a boy. Kardashian and Barker went public with their relationship in 2021 and got married in May 2022, first legally with a small Santa Barbara ceremony before an intimate wedding in Italy a few days later.

Kardashian has three children Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, eight, who she co-parents with former husband and Talentless founder Scott Disick. Barker shares two children Landon (19) and Alabama (17) with former wife, actor Shanna Moakler. The marriage is Kardashian's first and Barker's third.