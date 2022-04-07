हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker share FIRST photos from their spontaneous Las Vegas wedding

"Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2 am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license)," writes Kourteny Kardashian.

New Delhi: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker took to their respective Instagram accounts to share different sets of photos from their spontaneous and super fun Las Vegas wedding that happened post midnight, after they attended the Grammys Awards together. The ceremony for the two was officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator - a thing that was very important for both of them. The two did not allow any cameras at the venue, so the official photos shared by them is our first sneak-peek of their D-Day.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star shared pictures from their early Monday morning wedding at the One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. In the pictures, Kardashian, 42, and Barker, 46, can be seen dressed in black leather jackets and shades. An Elvis Presley impersonator officiated their ceremony. The two can be seen laughing, holding hands and kissing ."Found these in my camera roll. Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2 am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect," she wrote in the caption.

Travis captioned his photos on Instagram, “What happens in Vegas”, to which his ladylove responded, “Best night of my life” with a heart emoji.

Despite the ceremony, the two are still not legally married as they did not obtain a marriage licence for it.

(With inputs from ANI)

