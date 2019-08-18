close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Batla House

Kranti feels blessed to be part of 'Batla House'

Actor Kranti Prakash Jha says he feels blessed to be a part of the film "Batla House" in which he is "scaring everyone".

Kranti feels blessed to be part of &#039;Batla House&#039;

Mumbai: Actor Kranti Prakash Jha says he feels blessed to be a part of the film "Batla House" in which he is "scaring everyone".

"Though my character, Adil, is negative, the feedback has been very positive. I have been getting calls and messages from friends and colleagues. One thing everyone is mentioning is my buck-teeth in the film. Some people are finding it cute and some are finding it hot," he said.

"People who know I am a practitioner of non-violence are asking me how I am looking so menacing in the film. Though some of my scenes got cut due to the orders of the high court, what remains is still scaring everyone," he added referring to the Delhi High Court's green signal to the film after the producers agreed to tweak some scenes and introduce a disclaimer in the film.

He feels grateful to God for this opportunity. 

"I am thankful to all the people who are liking Adil. I am blessed to be part of the film," said Kranti.

Tags:
Batla Housekranti prakashJohn AbrahamAdil Hussain
Next
Story

Pak gig: Mika Singh speaks up on FWICE decision to ban him

Must Watch

PT3M28S

PM Modi to reach AIIMS at 8pm to meet Arun jaitley