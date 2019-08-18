Kranti feels blessed to be part of 'Batla House'

Mumbai: Actor Kranti Prakash Jha says he feels blessed to be a part of the film "Batla House" in which he is "scaring everyone".

"Though my character, Adil, is negative, the feedback has been very positive. I have been getting calls and messages from friends and colleagues. One thing everyone is mentioning is my buck-teeth in the film. Some people are finding it cute and some are finding it hot," he said.

"People who know I am a practitioner of non-violence are asking me how I am looking so menacing in the film. Though some of my scenes got cut due to the orders of the high court, what remains is still scaring everyone," he added referring to the Delhi High Court's green signal to the film after the producers agreed to tweak some scenes and introduce a disclaimer in the film.

He feels grateful to God for this opportunity.

"I am thankful to all the people who are liking Adil. I am blessed to be part of the film," said Kranti.