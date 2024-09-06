Tishaa, daughter of Krishan Kumar and cousin of Bhushan Kumar, tragically passed away on July 18, 2024. On September 6, Tanya posted a touching video on Instagram showcasing treasured moments with her daughter. The montage included childhood photos, videos from Tishaa’s adulthood, and glimpses of her joyful spirit—dancing, working out, and enjoying photoshoots. The video was set to the song ‘Tu Jo Mila,’ enhancing the sentimental value of the post.

Accompanying the video was a heart-wrenching note from Tanya. She wrote: “My dearest darling Tish ..Happy 21st…21 years ago today, you came into my life, and ever since you filled it with joy, bliss, laughter, happiness, celebrations & unconditional Love. Thank you my doll for giving me the ‘honour’ of being your Muma.”

She continued, reflecting on their unbreakable bond: “I am and always am your mom and you my most precious, pure, beautiful inside-out, generous, caring, loving and full of life... my one and only, you are the ‘Sun to my Cosmos,’ the best daughter in the world. Life is lifeless for me here with you there…meaningless & purposeless & so unfair…”

Addressing misconceptions, Tanya added: “We both know it's the wrong ‘narrative’ there was no ‘prolonged battle.’ Muma is all yours Tish, always will be to Eternity & Beyond, our souls are connected through the most precious Bond I love you my darling, the mostest & more, it was too untimely but this I’m sure, you will return, to live & fulfill all your dreams through..With all good vibrations and relationships that are true!”

In her concluding words, Tanya expressed her everlasting love: “I love you my bachcha, my jaan, my everything. You’re my angel, my star, my universe, my princess, the wind beneath my wings. Missing you in every breath I take my baby, remembering all the trillions of beautiful moments since you were born….you are 100 kids in one for me …. Until we reunite Muma loves you forever and more.”

The Kumar family had previously shared in an official statement that Tishaa passed away on July 18 after battling a prolonged illness and requested privacy during this difficult time. Tishaa, a private individual, was last seen publicly in November 2023 at the premiere of the film ‘Animal,’ where she appeared alongside her father, Krishan Kumar.

Krishan Kumar, a well-known actor and producer, has worked in the film industry alongside his nephew Bhushan Kumar as a co-owner of T-Series. Tanya, a former model, and Krishan have been part of the film industry for years, producing numerous successful films.

Tanya’s heartfelt tribute is a testament to a mother’s unending love and the profound impact Tishaa had on those who knew her.