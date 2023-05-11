Krishna Shroff And Mom Ayesha Shroff's BTS Video On Matrix Fight Night - Watch

New Delhi: MMA Matrix is a one-stop MMA and fitness studio that provides a state-of-the-art environment that is revolutionizing the Indian MMA scene and keeping pace with the fitness and health requirements of its patrons. The core team at MMA Matrix consists of Tiger Shroff, Krishna Shroff, and Ayesha Shroff. The mother-daughter duo is the force behind bringing to the Indian audience the biggest and the most thrilling event of the year - 'Matrix Fight Night'. They recently shared the journey of everything that went into making MFN a successful fight promotion brand.

In this promo, we can see the mother-daughter duo, Ayesha and Krishna Shroff talk about this true passion project with the biggest spark in their eyes! They also highlight how it's one of the most exciting events in the country today, and how a growing pan-India audience eagerly waits to experience the adrenaline rush of an MFN event on their screens! The podcast release date will be unveiled soon but this promo is enough to build up all the excitement!

By the looks of it, this podcast is going to be all things Fight Night and also give us a glimpse into what goes into putting a show of this level together. The incredible journey of the fighters and their teams, to finally make it to the MFN stage. The 11th edition was held recently in New Delhi and was a humongous success! The night was beyond what one imagined and definitely hit the bullseye.