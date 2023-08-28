Krishna Shroff Drops Steamy Video In Black Bralette, Daring Ripped Pants, Leaves Internet Burning

New Delhi: Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff is turning up the heat on the internet. The model, fitness fluky and producer, Krishna Shroff soared the mercury online after she dropped a steamy video from her latest photoshoot. The sensual video shows her donning a black bralette with a pair of distressed jeans.



The fitness enthusiast is seen flaunting her toned body in a lacy back bralette along with a daring denim. Take a look at her video below:

#KrishnaShroff sets the camera on fire with her latest stunning photoshoot! _ pic.twitter.com/zOgVxNytku August 26, 2023

Krishna is known to often grab eyeballs with her bold Instagram posts. Last week, she shared photos in which she was seen wearing a white power suit that featuring a plunging neckline. A few days ago, she also shared photos in which she was seen wearing lingerie set.



Jackie and Ayesha Shroff's daughter is majorly into fitness much like her brother Tiger Shroff. Krishna, who is fondly called Kishu is quite popular on Instagram.



Unlike Tiger, Krishna chose to pursue a career away from the camera. In 2018, Krishna revealed acting doesn’t interest her. “When it comes to acting, I have always been very clear from the beginning that it’s not something that intrigues me. I am not the one to face the camera… I am a very private person. I like my own zone and I like being in my own space. I have a couple of friends that I have known for almost 20 years now and it’s just me and them in my own little bubble," Krishna Shroff told IANS.



She was earlier dating professional basketball player Eban Hyams and fans loved their lovey-dovey photos. The duo dated each other in 2019 and spent the lockdown together. They regularly posted pictures with each other. However, the duo parted ways after some time and she shared the news to her fans. Eban is a basketball player, a fitness enthusiast and a musician.



The stunner has some beautiful tattoos adding to her edgy and bold avatar.



Krishna Shroff runs the MMA Matrix - the fitness training ground which is the secret of her washboard abs. She regularly gyms and works hard on her fitness levels.

