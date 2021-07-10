Krishna Shroff spills the beans on brother Tiger Shroff’s bond with rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani!

New Delhi: Bollywood fitness enthusiasts and rumoured couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have been dating each other for quite sometime now. Though they haven’t made their relationship official, their closeness is quite evident through social media posts and pictures together.

Well, Disha shares a great rapport with Tiger’s sister Krishna Shroff and the trio is often seen partying together. While talking about her brother’s bonding with Disha, Krishna shared that whenever they are together, there is never a serious or any dull moment.

While sharing more deets about it to Times Now, Krishna Shroff said, "Every time we hang out, it is always jokes and laughs. There's never a serious moment and a dull moment. I think it is cool, I am happy to see my brother who has someone - a friend, best friend or a close friend or whatever they wanna call their relationship. It is cool to see him happy, to see him be able to be himself around someone. Because in his industry that's very rare, to be able to have (someone) outside your family. And I think as long as he is happy and she is happy - they are always laughing. We all have a great time together. I mean, it's great. I want to see my brother happy at the end of the day. As long as he is happy, I am happy."

Veteran actor Jackie Shroff and wife Ayesha have two kids - daugher Krishna and actor son Tiger Shroff.

Krishna is quite popular on Instagram for her bold and edgy avatar as the diva often shares her bikini shoots on her social media. While Krishna is not interested in facing the camera or making Bollywood debut anytime soon, her brother Tiger debuted in Bollywood with ‘Heropanti’ in 2014 alongside Kriti Sanon.

He later shot to fame with films like – Baaghi, Student Of The Year 2, War, and Munna Michael to name a few.

