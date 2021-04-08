Kriti Kharbanda made boyfriend Pulkit Samrat dance on Pallo Latke after he lost bet - Watch viral video

New Delhi: Actor Pulkit Samrat has made netizens rolling on the floor laughing with his latest Instagram post on Thursday (April 8).

The Fukrey actor blames girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda for making him post a hilarious video of himself, in which his face is morphed over Kriti’s body and he can be seen shaking on the hit song Pallo Latke from his girlfriend and actor Rajkumar Rao’s movie ‘Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana’.

Threatening Kriti that she will have to pay later for this, Pulkit captioned his post, “This is being shared simply because.. I lost a bet! @kriti.kharbanda you’ll pay for this!”

His friends and followers loved the video shared by the actor and could not resist themselves from commenting. While actors Rave Dubey and Karishma Tanna dropped in laughing emojis, singer Sophie Choudry teased the actor and wrote, “that pallu working for you”.

Pulkit and Kriti have worked together in three films - Veerey Ki Wedding, Pagalpanti and Taish and first started dating in 2019.

On the work front, Pulkit will next be seen in Rana Daggubati starrer ‘Haathi mere Saathi’ and Fukrey 3.