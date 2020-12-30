Kriti Kharbanda’s loved-up post on boyfriend Pulkit Samrat’s birthday is couple goals! See pic

New Delhi: Kriti Kharbanda posted a romantic picture with beau Pulkit Samrat to wish him on his 37th birthday. Taking to Instagram, Kriti wished her ‘baby’ and told him ‘I love you’. Pulkit rang in his 37th birthday on Tuesday (December 29).

Sharing a photo of the duo, where Kriti can be seen kissing Pulkit on his cheek, the ‘Housefull 4’ actress wrote, “Happy birthday baby...As you turn a year younger, I just have one thing to say, you are one in a billion, there's no one like you, and there never will be. Pulkit Samrat, I love you.”

Check out her adorable post:

Meanwhile, Pulkit posted a picture of himself in his “birthday suit”. Well, almost. The ‘Fukre’ actor took to Instagram and dropped his picture in a one-sided unbuttoned dungaree flaunting his well-toned abs. Captioning the post, he wrote, “In my birthday suit....well almost ;) #birthdayvibes #birthdaysuit.”

Have a look:

The couple has been dating since last year, as per reports. They starred together in the 2018 film ‘Veerey Ki Wedding’ and then in 2019 in Anees Bazmee’s ‘Pagalpanti’.

On the work front, Kriti and Pulkit’s film ‘Taish’, helmed by Bejoy Namibar, released on Zee5 in October, 2020.