Kriti Kharbanda Shuts Down Haters in Latest Instagram Reel, Writes, 'Please Dafa Hojao'

New Delhi: On Monday morning, Bollywood actress Kriti Kharbanda took to her Instagram account to share a new reel, participating in a trending social media challenge with her unique twist.

She recreated the reel using the audio from Pakistani-Canadian content creator Fakhir Sheikh, known as Toronto Brownie, with the phrase, "So toxic, so negative, just looking like a jao. Please dafa hojao."

In her caption, Kharbanda humorously addressed the haters, saying, "Haters gonna hate baby, what u gonna do! This Diwali, tell toxicity and negativity to go away." The video quickly gained thousands of views and received numerous likes and compliments from her followers in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Kriti Kharbanda, recently walked the ramp on Sunday for designers Abhishek and Vinita in the national capital. She looked stunning in an embellished silver co-ord set, featuring a blazer with matching trousers and a bralette underneath.

Krit made her big screen debut with the Telugu film 'Boni' in 2009. Her first screen appearance in Bollywood was in 2016 with 'Raaz: Reboot', a horror-triller by Vikram Bhatt. However, Kriti rose to prominence in the industry after her strong performance in the hit Bollywood film 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana' in 2017.

Kriti is all set to headline the movie 'Risky Romeo' opposite Sunny Singh.