New Delhi: In the world of glitz and glamour, where the pressures of stardom often take center stage, it's refreshing to see celebrities like Kriti Kharbanda embracing World Mental Health Day by sharing their personal methods of stress relief. In a recent Instagram post, the talented actress let us in on her secret to a happier, healthier mind - pottery and travel!

Kriti's post radiated positivity and a zest for life, as she excitedly shared her latest pottery creation. She captioned it as "Mazaa aaya, toh share kar rahi hoon! Aap log bhi try karo gay? Pakka promise aapko bhi mazaa aayega! Stress release ka sabse faadu tareeka hai yeh! World Mental Health Day hai aaj- so sharing with you a little something that puts a smile on my face :) How do u deal with mental health issues? Apna tareeka share karo, kya patha, jo comments pad raha hai unke kaam aa jaye :) #pottery #traveldiaries #worldmentalhealthday #stressrelief "

As for her upcoming project, "Risky Romeo," fans can't wait to see Kriti take on a new role opposite Sunny Singh.