Kriti Sanon Admits To Crying Over Adipurush Failure, Wondered What Went Wrong

New Delhi: Any failures are hard to accept, but one must move on. Kriti Sanon gave her everything while filming her first mythological film Adipurush along with south superstar Prabhas. But the film failed miserably, and this massive downfall of Adipurush felt personal to the actress. After a long time, Kriti Sanon spoke about the failure of Adipurush and mentioned being deeply saddened by it. Kriti even confessed that she cried after Adipurush failed and wondered what went wrong.

In an interview with Filmfare, Kriti spoke about the failure of Adipurush and how it affected her," You feel a deep sadness and might even find yourself in tears, wondering what went wrong".

In the same interview Kriti reacted to Adipurush was strongly criticised for hurting religious sentiments, she insisted that they never had this intention and said, The goal is never to hurt anyone’s feelings; the intention behind every project is always positive. However, we must face the reality that sometimes things just don’t click, and it’s crucial to learn from these experiences."

Kriti added that how as an actor she tries to have the best approach and stay focused. "There are many variables beyond my control, but I strive to ensure that I fulfil my role to the best of my ability."

Kriti who enjoyed success with Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Crew mentioned that she is open towards constructive criticism and how her family gives her honest feedback that is beneficial for her. "At home, after watching my films together, we have a chai session the next morning where my family gives me honest feedback on what they liked and didn’t like. I believe constructive criticism is beneficial. But it’s important not to let all types of criticism get to you too deeply".

Kriti has also turned into a producer and is all set for the release of her first production Do Patti that features Kajol in a significant role.