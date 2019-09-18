close

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon and sister Nupur's vacay pics will give you travel goals—Photos

Kriti Sanon and sister Nupur&#039;s vacay pics will give you travel goals—Photos
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The tall and talented B-Towner Kriti Sanon is quite fond of travelling, we think. At least, that's what her Instagram tells us. The stunner was recently headed on a vacay with her sister Nupur Sanon and the pictures of their holiday look super fun.

Surely, just in case you are feeling a little lazy, the Sanon sisters' vacay pictures will give you travel goals. Kriti shared the breathtaking picturesque view of the famous Niagara Falls in Canada.

She wrote in the caption: “Being close to nature with a postcard-like-view always makes me happy!! #NaigaraFalls #Canada”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Being close to nature with a postcard-like-view always makes me happy!!#NaigaraFalls #Canada

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Our first just-us kinda trip together!! @nupursanon  #SistaTrip #girlsjustwannahavefun

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

The Sanon sisters did have some amazing time on their vacay, it seems.

On the work front, Kriti was last seen in 'Arjun Patiala', sharing screen space with Punjabi heartthrob Diljit Dosanjh. Kriti played a journalist in the movie whereas Diljit was seen as a small-town guy.

Next, she has 'Housefull 4' with Akshay Kumar and Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama 'Panipat' starring Arjun Kapoor in the lead role.

 

