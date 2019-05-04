Kriti Sanon beats the heat in a yellow bikini—Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is an avid social media user and keeps her fans hooked with her regular posts. The leggy lass took a trip to Goa with her girl gang and has been sharing updates from her vacay on Instagram.

Check out this video in which Kriti is seen beating the heat in a yellow bikini:

The caption says, “Beat the heat! #waterbaby #summer #GoaWithMyGirls #vacay”

Doesn't this make you want to pack your bags and head to Goa?

Towards the end of her trip, the actress shared pictures with her friends and captioned them as, “My soul sisters! Time just flies when i’m with u both.. a much much needed getaway! @ayushi.tayal @kriti_baveja

Celebration, endless conversations, nostalgic music, getting ready in the same room, borrowing each other’s stuff, capturing every moment, walking on the beach, and then randomly lying down to look up at the stars, kiddish games in the pool to terribly failed boomerangs, sunset with Mimosa and not to forget..awesome food!! Life’s good!”

On the work front, Kriti is basking in success of her latest release 'Luka Chuppi'. The film emerged a roaring success at box office and had Kartik Aaryan playing the male lead.

She will next be seen along with Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma in 'Arjun Patiala'. The gorgeous actress is also a part of Ashutosh Gowarikar's 'Panipat' that also stars Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.