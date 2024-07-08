Advertisement
KRITI SANON

Kriti Sanon Becomes First Indian Actress To Be At F1 In Silverstone

Kriti Sanon News: The actress took to her social media and shared a video from the event, today. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 08, 2024, 05:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Kriti Sanon has got another feather to her cap by being the first Indian actress to be at F1 in Silverstone. Continuing her great spree, Kriti Sanon established herself among the prominent celebrities spotted at the F1 Grand Prix event. 

The actress took to her social media and shared a video from the event, today. While expressing her excitement about being at the F1 for the first time, she also wished luck to Max and Checo! 

With an exciting array of projects, Kriti Sanon will be seen in ‘Do Patti’. It is the maiden project for her production house Blue Butterfly Films. Apart from co - producing the film Kriti also stars in it along with Kajol. 

The actress won rave reviews for her last release The Crew co-starring Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Kriti  ventured into beauty business with the launch of her leading skincare brand 'Hyphen'.

