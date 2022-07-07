NewsLifestylePeople
Kriti Sanon burns the dance floor in a white shimmery outfit, shows off her cool moves - Watch

Kriti Sanon often keeps her fans updated through her social media with motivational workout videos to treating fans with out and out glam photos and videos and also glimpses from her shoot schedules.

New Delhi: The tall and talented Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is busy winning hearts not just with her films, but also with her smooth dance moves. She recently performed at the Femina Miss India 2022 finale and the clippings from the mega event have fired up the internet.

On the work front, the actress has been busy juggling multiple shoots for massive projects like Adipurush, Ganapath, Shehzada and Bhediya in the past few months.

 

