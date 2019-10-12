close

Kriti Sanon calls Varun Dhawan a 'liar'

It seems actors Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan share a crazy bond of friendship with each other.

Kriti Sanon calls Varun Dhawan a &#039;liar&#039;

Mumbai: It seems actors Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan share a crazy bond of friendship with each other.

Kriti recently appeared on Sophie Choudry's fitness show "Work It Up" where she practiced her favourite exercises and conversed about her "Dilwale" co-star Varun.

In a tete-a-tete with Kriti, Sophie told her that she called Varun to get some gup about her and he had said that Kriti did not do any work out while shooting 'Dilwale' (Main kya gup doon. Usne 'Dilwale' mei workout hi nahi kiya)."

Reacting to it, Kriti called him a "liar".

"Kitna bada jhoota hai. I used to work out, I remember. Sometimes we used to even co-ordinate," she added.

Kriti also shared that Varun "is a freak to work out with".

The episode will stream on VOOT on Sunday.

