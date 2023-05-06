topStoriesenglish2603942
NewsLifestylePeople
KRITI SANON

Kriti Sanon Crashes On Bed After Finishing Off Shoot At 4.20 AM, Shares Her Pic

Kriti Sanon Latest Pic: The leggy lass is currently shooting for Rhea Kapoor's next venture co-starring Kareena Kapoor and Tabu.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 06, 2023, 11:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Kriti Sanon Crashes On Bed After Finishing Off Shoot At 4.20 AM, Shares Her Pic

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is definitely on a roll professionally. The actress is shooting for her upcoming film ‘The Crew’ with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu. The film is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and backed by Rhea Kapoor. Being very close to her fans, Kriti took to her Instagram stories to share an update about the film, wrapping up late at night!

The actress looks extremely adorable in a black colour tee as she is seen falling on the bed, showing very tired and done for the day as the caption read: “Back from shoot at 4.20 am! I wish the reel transition removed my makeup and changed me into pjs as I crashed on my bed!” 

With back-to-back powerful performances, Kriti has undeniably enjoyed a dedicated loyal fanbase who cannot wait to watch the actress on the big screen again! 

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be next seen in Adipurush with Prabhas and Ganapath with Tiger Shroff. The Crew and an untitled next with Shahid Kapoor are also in her kitty. 

Her upcoming mythological drama Adipurush trailer will be launched on May 9, 2023, and the announcement was made recently. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch the full-fledged trailer after makers unveiled intriguing character posters of lead actors a few days back.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818
DNA Video
DNA : What is the reason behind violence in Manipur?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch today's analysis in DNA on drone attack on Putin
DNA Video
DNA: Which lie did Bilawal tell on reaching India?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Verified' disclosure of Atiq's 'crime kundli'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When US killed terrorist Osama bin Laden in 2011
DNA Video
DNA: How beneficial is the issue of UCC-NRC in the elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Now divorce is possible without waiting for 6 months
DNA Video
DNA: In Karnataka, Nandini does not make milk...tea, 'Sarkar' also makes it!
DNA Video
DNA: DNA test of 'Pahlwani' at Jantar Mantar