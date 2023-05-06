Kriti Sanon Crashes On Bed After Finishing Off Shoot At 4.20 AM, Shares Her Pic

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is definitely on a roll professionally. The actress is shooting for her upcoming film ‘The Crew’ with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu. The film is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and backed by Rhea Kapoor. Being very close to her fans, Kriti took to her Instagram stories to share an update about the film, wrapping up late at night!

The actress looks extremely adorable in a black colour tee as she is seen falling on the bed, showing very tired and done for the day as the caption read: “Back from shoot at 4.20 am! I wish the reel transition removed my makeup and changed me into pjs as I crashed on my bed!”

With back-to-back powerful performances, Kriti has undeniably enjoyed a dedicated loyal fanbase who cannot wait to watch the actress on the big screen again!

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be next seen in Adipurush with Prabhas and Ganapath with Tiger Shroff. The Crew and an untitled next with Shahid Kapoor are also in her kitty.

Her upcoming mythological drama Adipurush trailer will be launched on May 9, 2023, and the announcement was made recently. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch the full-fledged trailer after makers unveiled intriguing character posters of lead actors a few days back.