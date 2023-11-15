Kriti Sanon Dazzles In Embellished Ethnic Ensemble As She Completes 9 Years In Industry

New Delhi: In a mesmerising blend of elegance and grace, Kriti Sanon impressed in a breath-taking light pink flower-embellished ethnic ensemble that takes center stage on the cover of Vogue India’s latest wedding special edition. The actress not only captivates the eyes but also opens up about her extraordinary journey in the film industry.

The magazine cover serves as an inspiration for the upcoming wedding season, showcasing Kriti's impeccable fashion sense. However, beyond the glamour, the actor delves into a thoughtful reflection on her nine-year-long journey in an industry where she initially stepped in as an engineering graduate without any industry connections.

During the introspective conversation, Kriti shares insights into her achievements and aspirations. Having recently added the prestigious National Award to her accolades, she humorously mentions the need for another to elevate her manifestation game. This candid admission reflects the actor's drive for excellence and her willingness to challenge herself further.

Beyond the glitz and glamour of the film industry, Kriti reveals her personal dreams in the interview. She speaks of her mother's simple wish to enjoy chai in the garden every day, a desire that Kriti envisions fulfilling in the next five years by buying a house for her parents. The actor also expresses hopes of waking up to sunlight, the warmth of puppy cuddles, and perhaps the company of someone special.

Kriti’s journey in the film industry is marked by growth, versatility, and a commitment to delivering outstanding performances. Her ability to seamlessly transform into diverse characters has left an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences.

Looking forward, Kriti's fans have much to anticipate with her exciting lineup of projects. Not only is she set to make her production debut with 'Do Patti,' which is currently shooting for, but she is also working on Rhea Kapoor's film, 'The Crew.' Additionally, an unnamed romantic film alongside Shahid Kapoor is also in the pipeline.