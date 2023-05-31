Kriti Sanon Exudes Elegance In Stunning White Saree, Pearl Blouse - Pics Inside

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is one of the most loved ones in the industry today. She is a super active social media user and keeps sharing her everyday activities with fans. Recently, she was seen looking stunning in a pearl blouse and white saree and it has taken over the internet.

Kriti took a reel to Instagram looking absolutely stunning in the saree and wrote in the caption, "Vintage Vibe! 1950s inspired Timeless Classic pearl and white story!" As her caption later explains, the saree is by designer Manish Malhotra. Fans have flooded the comment section with heart-eye and love emojis.

The actress has been actively promoting her upcoming film 'Adipurush' starring Prabhas. This look was also for one of such promotional events and she definitely blew her fan's minds. Kriti wore an ivory silk saree from designer Manish Malhotra’s collection and paired it with a white well-elaborated pearl corset blouse. Pearls were strung throughout the neck and shoulders of the blouse, reaching into the dramatic bell sleeves.

For the look Kriti opted for a nude lip tint, dewy base and kohl-rimmed eyes. She kept her locks open and fans cannot get enough of it.

On the work front, Kriti is all set to roar and reign in the coming year with major blockbuster releases. She will be next seen in 'Adipurush' opposite Prabhas. The actress will also be seen opposite Shahid Kapoor in an untitled film under Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films banner. Kriti also has 'The Crew' in the pipeline. She also has 'Ganpath: Part One' co-starring Tiger Shroff in her pipeline.