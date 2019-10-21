Kriti Sanon flaunts her fab figure in a red hot saree—Pics inside

New Delhi: The tall and talented Kriti Sanon took the internet with her recent fab pictures. The actress rocked a blood red saree, flaunting her hourglass figure.

The post on Instagram has been liked by 582,285 users so far. She wore ace fashion designer Anita Dongre's red saree and ethnic jewellery. She wrote in the caption: “Outfit & jewellery @anitadongre @elevate_promotions Styled by @sukritigrover Hair @Gauhar makeup @vardannayak @shivangi.kulkarni”

On the work front, Kriti was last seen in 'Arjun Patiala', sharing screen space with Punjabi heartthrob Diljit Dosanjh. Kriti played a journalist in the movie whereas Diljit was seen as a small-town guy.

Next, she has 'Housefull 4' with Akshay Kumar and Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama 'Panipat' starring Arjun Kapoor in the lead role.

These days the cast of 'Housefull 4' is busy promoting the venture on all possible platforms.