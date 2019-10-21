close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon flaunts her fab figure in a red hot saree—Pics inside

On the work front, Kriti was last seen in 'Arjun Patiala', sharing screen space with Punjabi heartthrob Diljit Dosanjh. 

Kriti Sanon flaunts her fab figure in a red hot saree—Pics inside
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The tall and talented Kriti Sanon took the internet with her recent fab pictures. The actress rocked a blood red saree, flaunting her hourglass figure.

The post on Instagram has been liked by 582,285 users so far. She wore ace fashion designer Anita Dongre's red saree and ethnic jewellery. She wrote in the caption: “Outfit & jewellery @anitadongre @elevate_promotions Styled by @sukritigrover Hair @Gauhar makeup @vardannayak @shivangi.kulkarni”

On the work front, Kriti was last seen in 'Arjun Patiala', sharing screen space with Punjabi heartthrob Diljit Dosanjh. Kriti played a journalist in the movie whereas Diljit was seen as a small-town guy.

Next, she has 'Housefull 4' with Akshay Kumar and Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama 'Panipat' starring Arjun Kapoor in the lead role.

These days the cast of 'Housefull 4' is busy promoting the venture on all possible platforms.

 

 

Tags:
Kriti SanonHousefull 4Kriti Sanon picsKriti Sanon photos
Next
Story

Camila Cabello rubbishes rumours of breakup with Shawn Mendes

Must Watch

PT8M24S

Many veteran faces arrive at polling booths in Maharashtra to cast their vote