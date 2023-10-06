Kriti Sanon Gets Candid About Her Ideal Partner, Says 'I Want Someone Who Has A Lot Of Love'

New Delhi: National Film Awards-winning actress Kriti Sanon has been swaying all with her suave and swag a lot lately. Time and again, she has made her mark in the hearts of the audience and a strong place in Indian film industry. No wonder, the actress is lauded for her professional skills. Recently, at a conclave, Kriti spoke about her relationship status and revealed the qualities she wanted in her prince charming.

However, rumours have been suggesting that Kriti Sanon has been in a relationship with Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff. According to Pinkvilla, Kriti clarified at India Today Conclave Mumbai 2023. The actress said, “Let me just first say that I am single. Let's make that clear. I have been single for a while in fact.”

'Heropanti' actress further shared that she’s a die-hard romantic person. “As far as what kind of a partner I want, I think I am a die-hard romantic. I want to be in love.”

On dissecting the appropriate qualities, the actress continued, “I want someone who has a lot of love, and honesty. I do get attracted to people who are ambitious, and driven, and inspire me in some way. I always need that inspiration in a partner. And yes, hopefully taller than me that kind of disqualifies a lot of people. But, hopefully, that. But in the end, you want a good human being who has a good heart, just a lot of love, just real and honest.”

Oon her work front, the actress started 2023 with her movie Shehzada followed by Adipurush. She is awaiting the release of her movie Ganapath which stars Tiger Shroff in the lead role. She also has a couple of movies lined up for the next year which include The Crew and Do Patti.