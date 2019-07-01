close

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon gets papped in floral skirt and black knotted crop top, flashes her million dollar smile at paps – Pics

The actress has been making waves for her impressive movie choices. Her last release 'Luki Chhupi' with Kartik Aaryan hit the right chord with the audiences.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood's young and happening, Kriti Sanon has upped her social media game. The generation next star is quite popular on Instagram and regularly updates her account, keeping her fans in a happy space.

Her recent picture on the photo-sharing site has alreayd created a flutter with over 517,267 likes. She captioned the photo as: “Sunshine in my pocket and butterflies on my new @coach crossbody! #lovemysling Always smiling when i am heading to Delhi, even if its for a day!”

Kriti can be seen flashing her million dollar smile and we bet no one's complaining!

On the work front, Kriti will be seen in 'Arjun Patiala' with Punjabi heartthrob Diljit Dosanjh, multi-starrer 'Housefull 4' with Akshay Kumar and Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama 'Panipat' starring Arjun Kapoor in the lead role.

The actress has been making waves for her impressive movie choices. Her last release 'Luki Chhupi' with Kartik Aaryan hit the right chord with the audiences.

The actress was last seen in a special appearance in 'Kalank'. She featured in a hit track titled 'Aira Gaira' featuring Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur.

 

