Kriti Sanon grabs eyeballs with killer HOT look in metallic thigh-high blue gown: VIDEO

NEW DELHI: Kriti Sanon, who has been lately promoting her upcoming horror-comedy 'Bhediya' on Wednesday created a sensation with her red carpet look. The actress made a stunning appearance and caught everyone's attention at Elle Awards held in Mumbai yesterday. Kriti was seen wearing a shiny blue gown that came with a daring cut at the front and a thigh-high slit. She paired the outfit with matching heels and diamond earrings.

Kriti Sanon decided to go experimental with her metallic gown that came with a risque cut. The dress was totally apt for an award night. Take a look at her look from Elle Award held last night.

Kriti also shared photos from the event where she was awarded the title of 'Star Performer of the Year'.

Speaking of her work, Kriti will next be seen in 'Bhediya', alongside Varun Dhawan, Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee. The film has been directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan. It is slated for release on November 25, 2022.

Kriti also has 'Ganapath', 'Shehzada' and 'Adipurush' in her kitty.