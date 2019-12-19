हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon: Have completed 40 per cent shoot of 'Mimi'

The film is scheduled to be theatrically released next year.

Kriti Sanon: Have completed 40 per cent shoot of &#039;Mimi&#039;

Mumbai: Actress Kriti Sanon, who next will be seen playing a surrogate mother in "Mimi", has said that makers of the film have completed 40 per cent shoot, and they will start the second schedule in February.

"At the moment, I am shooting for 'Mimi'. We have finished the first shooting schedule and we have almost completed 40 per cent shooting for the film. We are shooting in Mandawa (Rajasthan). We will start the next schedule in February, so now I am on vacation. I have had four releases this year. I have been really busy throughout the year, so this is my time. I am taking off to spend time with family and friends," said Kriti, at a pet care brand's promotional event.

"Mimi" is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan. Kriti apart, the film features Sai Tamhankar and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles. It is a remake of Samroudhhi Porey's National Award-winning Marathi film "Mala Aai Vhhaychy!" (2011).

The film is scheduled to be theatrically released next year.

 

Tags:
Kriti SanonMimi
Next
Story

Tigmanshu Dhulia: Protesting kids are our heroes

Must Watch

PT38M4S

Anti-CAA protests: Police station vandalised by angry mob in Lucknow